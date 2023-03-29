by livesicilia.it – ​​3 minutes ago

At the basis of the choice, the simultaneous commitment as a deputy to the Ars and group leader of the Lega 1′ OF READING PALERMO – Marianna Caronia resigned today from the City Council of Palermo, where she had been elected in the ranks…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo City Council, Marianna Caronia resigns appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».