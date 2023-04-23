by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

The Cinderella City of Melilli struggles but is once again defeated. This time it is Pistoia who earns the three points who won 7-4 at home in the match of the twenty-seventh day of the championship of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «City of Melilli defeated in Pistoia, Pomezia wins and Meta Catania in ninth place appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».