Ciudadanos is disappearing – Il Post

The Spanish party Ciudadanos, liberal and centre, has decided not to present itself in the political elections of 23 July due to the disastrous result obtained in the administrative elections held at the end of May in some autonomous communities and large cities. However, the decision does not imply an immediate dissolution of what was the third political formation in the country up to four years ago: “We have started a process of renewal”, said the secretary Adrián Vázquez, but not everyone is convinced that the operation will serve to something.

On May 30, during a press conference, Vázquez explained that the message from the administrations was “very clear”. Citizens it is gone from the almost 2 million votes obtained in 2019 (equal to 8.7 percent) to just over 300,000 votes (1.35 percent) and did not elect any representatives in the twelve regional parliaments that have been renewed. Of the 2,787 councilors obtained four years ago, he has kept only 392 and he had the best results in Aragon where he presented himself in a coalition with a local team.

After these results the idea of ​​the party, explains The country, however, was to participate in the general elections, which were expected to take place later this year, giving Ciudadanos time to regroup. But the victory in the administrative elections of the right-wing Popular Party (PP) prompted socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez to call early elections, thus upsetting Ciudadanos’ plans.

The decision not to run for politics on July 23 is the latest episode of a crisis that has been going on for some time. Ciudadanos was founded in Barcelona in 2006 by a group of professors and intellectuals with the aim of creating a local political force that was an expression of civil society, neither of the right nor of the left, and which could constitute a response to the growth of Catalan separatism.

In 2006, the leader of the new party was chosen by drawing the first member in alphabetical order from the list of people who made up the initial executive committee. The first surname drawn was Argüellas, an engineer who however did not have time to engage in politics and who refused. Then it was proposed to choose on the basis of the first name and it was the turn of Albert Rivera who proved to be a talented and determined leader, albeit by chance.

Rivera’s first electoral campaign in local elections in Catalonia became very famous because he had himself photographed naked and full-length for posters and flyers. Ciudadanos, which was then called Ciutadans, in Catalan, obtained three deputies in the local Parliament and Rivera understood that it was time to grow nationally. Between 2013 and 2014, Spanish politics had to face the economic crisis and was involved in various cases of corruption which mainly concerned the Popular Party, but which had also weakened the Socialist Party (PSOE).

For some years Podemos, to the left of the PSOE, had been gaining support among progressive but disappointed voters. And Ciudadanos did the same thing but from moderate positions, with the intention above all of attracting tired voters of the PP and moderates of the PSOE. The tactic proved successful: both for Podemos and for Ciudadanos. The electoral results of the latter continued to improve, while the PP lost support: in 2015 the party received three and a half million votes and elected 40 deputies. Rivera began to be compared to French President Emmanuel Macron and to be indicated as one of the favorites to obtain the office of prime minister.

A year later, in April 2019, Ciudadanos obtained his best electoral result at the national level: he finished as the third party with 15.9 percent of the vote and 57 deputies in parliament.

Given the centrist positioning of the party, it seemed obvious to many that Rivera should ally himself with Pedro Sánchez, the leader of the PSOE: together, Ciudadanos and PSOE would have had 180 deputies, enough for an absolute majority and to form a stable and reformist government, with Sánchez as president and Rivera as deputy.

However, things turned out differently. The leader of Ciudadanos had moved more and more to the right, where most of his electorate was located: he had begun to aspire to replace the PP and transform Ciudadanos into the main party of the Spanish centre-right. So Rivera rejected Sánchez’s offers of alliance, made it impossible to form a government, and forced Spain into its fourth general election in less than four years. The voters punished him: the party lost 47 seats and moved from third to sixth place, with just 10 deputies. Already in the political chronicles of the time the opinion was quite shared that the decision not to form a government with the Socialists had led Ciudadanos to disaster.

Between the two elections, Ciudadanos also decided to make agreements with the PP to allow him to continue to govern in three autonomous communities. In any case, Rivera took responsibility for the national defeat, resigned and abandoned politics altogether, while Sánchez formed a government with Podemos.

At the end of 2019 Rivera’s place was taken by Inés Arrimadas, who however failed to revive the party: Ciudadanos actually suffered several defeats at the local level, including the one in Catalonia in 2021 when he went from 30 to 6 regional deputies. Arrimadas therefore thought that the strategy of moving away from the PP could be successful, starting precisely from those autonomous communities where Rivera had made agreements only two years earlier. But it didn’t go well. In Murcia, where the PP governed with the support of Ciudadanos and the far-right Vox party, Ciudadanos struck an agreement with the PSOE to bring down the local government: but at the time of the no-confidence vote some of Ciudadanos’ local deputies sided with the PP. The government remained in office and Ciudadanos was forced out of the coalition.

A similar move was attempted by Ciudadanos in the autonomous community of Madrid, where the situation was the same as in Murcia, but the governor Isabel Díaz Ayuso anticipated them, calling new elections. Ciudadanos was ousted from the regional government and forced to face elections for which he was not prepared. At that point, many prominent figures decided to leave the party, accelerating a phenomenon that had already been underway in the previous months: dozens of local deputies and high-level leaders of Ciudadanos resigned or moved on to other parties, especially the PP.

– Read also: The difficult negotiations between the Spanish Popolari and the extreme right

One of the most recent stages of the Ciudadanos crisis was the Andalusian elections of 2022 when the PP had managed to obtain an absolute majority in complete autonomy and Ciudadanos had completely disappeared from the Andalusian parliament: from 21 seats to zero. Inés Arrimadas had resigned and her place had been taken by Patricia Guasp and Adrián Vázquez.

After the decision not to participate in the political elections next July, many important leaders of Ciudadanos said they did not agree, asking Guasp and Vázquez to resign or to dissolve the party: “Either a party presents itself or it dissolves, it cannot hibernate to get ready for the next call,” said for example the lawyer Francisco Igea, former vice president of the community of Castilla y León. Igea also declared that he will launch “a political platform” that brings together the centre-right, with the aim of weakening the PP and Vox. After the outcome of the last local elections, other leaders have left, including Inés Arrimadas che He has decided to relinquish his role as congressional spokesperson and retire from political life.