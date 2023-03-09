It is no coincidence that the signatory above writes these lines on a Saturday morning when dawn has just begun, since there are few better contexts than this to listen to a record like “Brandon” (Primavera Labels, 23), the official debut of the Barcelona duo city. Coming from the split of their mother projects (Mainline Magic Orchestra and We Like Turtles), Jordi Pareta and Guillem Berguedà (or what is the same, JP Sunshine & Guim) offer a generous and eclectic tribute to the morning, drawing with their nine songs the perfect soundtrack for the way back home marked by the memories of an intense previous night that little by little fades between the first rays of the morning, the song of the birds and that characteristic cold that indicates the beginning of the day.

The group honors its consolidated status within the Barcelona clubber scene, since the way to successfully coordinate a hodgepodge of genres so disparate from one another is undoubtedly the consequence of someone who has spent a long time between booths and turntables. The result of this experience is a work free of stylistic ties, and therefore, exempt from labels that could constrain his imaginary, making it clear in this sweep of downtempo electronics, bedroom funky, jacarandoso flamenco, melodic house, urban accents and overtones. jazzy that what really prevails here is his intention to create a communal and shared message.

As it could not be otherwise in a setting like the one chosen, Jordi and Guillem open the doors of their multifaceted imprint wide open so that other artists are the ones who shine with their own names in the most relevant cuts that the album has. So we find ourselves with the charismatic contribution of the flamenco guitarist Rafael Ulecia, who offers us in “The sun rises” a radiant ode dedicated to those who have not yet gone to bed; with the mystical and relaxed voice of Kora, reinterpreting the classic “Taste of me” Álvaro Carrillo in his most centennial version; or with Chico Blanco, who between leisurely cadences decides this time to slow down and invite us to stay dancing with him, because that will always be better “than eating the roof”.

Notwithstanding, and beyond those additional names that, without a doubt, elevate the album to a next power, separate mention requires that synchrony of bases with which they correctly disguise a rudimentary production, revealing two-thousander nuances that will resonate with pleasure in the ears more nostalgic. The result of a kind of jam that is not at all tedious, Ciutat devises a series of instrumental sections in which the good vibes of Xavi Bufa have a place as soon as possible. (“Gasss”) or an old-school disco that takes us back to those memorable nights that have brought with them some passionate fortune (“(You’ve Got) The Groove”). Honest and unpretentious city they end up turning the concept of “urban” upside down and with the poetry of being at home they romanticize the always maligned morning walk of shame between whistles and rhythms that you won’t be able to get out of your head.