Civic Justice Judge Faces Allegations of Corruption, Prompting Investigation by State Attorney General’s Office

Title: Civic Justice Judge Faces Corruption Allegations, Under Investigation

Chihuahua, Mexico – A Civic Justice judge is currently under investigation for alleged acts of corruption, following a citizen complaint, as confirmed by the Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM). The judge, identified as Ruben V., has been presented before the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), where authorities aim to maintain transparency and accountability in addressing the accusation.

According to the complaint, Judge Ruben V. is accused of committing acts of dishonesty that potentially constitute a crime of corruption. Recognizing the seriousness of the allegation, the DSPM has made the judge available to the corresponding authorities, ensuring that a thorough investigation is conducted. The police department emphasizes that any deviation from the values and expected behavior of a public official will not be tolerated, irrespective of the individual’s position.

In an official statement, the DSPM declares its unwavering commitment to cooperate fully with the investigating agency, providing all necessary resources to ensure a comprehensive scrutiny of the matter. The aim is to achieve complete clarity and pursue the case to its rightful conclusion.

The allegations against Judge Ruben V. highlight the local authorities’ determination to combat corruption and hold public officials accountable. Maintaining the integrity of the justice system is vital to building trust and confidence in the community. As the investigation progresses, further updates regarding the case will be provided.

