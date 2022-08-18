Securities Times News, CCTV News, at the Civil Aviation Administration press conference held today, the spokesperson introduced the safety production and operation of civil aviation across the country in July. In July, the overall civil aviation transportation production continued to recover. The total transportation turnover of the whole industry was 6.80 billion ton-kilometers, a month-on-month increase of 27.5%; the passenger transportation scale rebounded for three consecutive months, and the completed passenger transportation volume was 33.996 million, a month-on-month increase of 54.5%; The scale of cargo and mail transportation decreased, and the completed cargo and mail transportation volume was 539,000 tons, down 2.1% from the previous month. In terms of the year-on-year growth rate, the industry’s total transportation turnover, passenger traffic, and cargo and mail traffic decreased by 21.1%, 30.8%, and 9.3% year-on-year, respectively, equivalent to 60.0%, 57.3%, and 87.4% in the same period in 2019. The daily utilization rate of aircraft in the entire industry was 6.3 hours, an increase of 1.6 hours from the previous month and a decrease of 1.4 hours from the same period last year.