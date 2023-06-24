Civil war in Russia, Meloni: “Intelligence summoned”

Giorgia Meloni looks with apprehension and attention at the events taking place in Russia. And for this you have already started the call of the Intelligence to understand what to do. Meanwhile, from Austria, the prime minister comments on the events which are creating quite a few tensions in these hours, not only at the level of Russian territory and in the conflict with Ukraine, but also at the level of international politics. In this particularly delicate moment for the situation in Russia, “the unity between the countries of the European Union is of the utmost importance”, added the Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer, at the Goettweig abbey in Lower Austria, recalling that “the Russian Federation it has an important arsenal of weapons, including nuclear weapons”. With the European and international allies, he then underlined, “we have consulted and we are harmonizing the action of the national intelligence services”.

Obviously, the European Union is also watching Moscow with attention. «I had a call with the G7 foreign ministers to exchange views on the situation in Russia. Ahead of Monday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council, I am coordinating within the European Union and have activated the crisis response centre. Our support for Ukraine continues unabated» writes the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell in a tweet. And on the other hand, the EU reiterates “that what is happening in Russia is internal affairs”.

The question of propaganda

What is happening in Russia “tells about a different reality from what Russian propaganda has told us in recent years about the state of health and solidity, the unity within the federation”: and, says the prime minister at the end of her lightning trip to Austria, “we must also take this into account in terms of unpredictability”.

For now, he added, Italy is “moving with the allies: meetings and meetings are scheduled to compare the information and implement it, because it is not easy to understand what is happening”, he added before leaving for the Italy. “I have now organized, leaving immediately, a web call with the ministries concerned and the intelligence, but allow me not to say much more because we are not talking about what we do not know exactly”.

Support for Ukraine continues

“We remain focused on supporting Ukraine, which continues to demonstrate extraordinary courage and extraordinary resilience. And so must the international community in its support,” he then underlined. And Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is also looking at the Russian front: «There is no united front in Russia, this weakens its position, I hope it can be a step towards peace» he says on the sidelines of the conference of Young Entrepreneurs . “There are political consequences – he adds – when you are at war and a part of the combatants, especially the most exposed ones, those who represented the shock force of the Russian army, say” that’s enough “. It means that there is a political problem, not just a military problem.” At the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday “we will obviously talk about this problem, first we will talk about it among ourselves in the government in the afternoon meeting”.

Related