Clara Peya invites Ferran Palau to accompany her in “El Tall”

The singer and pianist Clara Peya releases the single “El Tall” with Ferran Palau, a theme that will be present in the artist’s next album that will be released in September of this year. The single talks about power and confidence. How each of us has to take responsibility for how to care for, sustain and heal our actions and those that affect the lives of others.
This is the second single from the Catalan’s upcoming album, which talks about beauty and imperfection. A total of thirteen dostomtps singers have collaborated on the album. Some of the names that resonate in this new project are: Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Salvador Sobral, Pol Batlle or Albert Pla among others.