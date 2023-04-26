Home » Clara Peya invites Ferran Palau to accompany her in “El Tall”
World

Clara Peya invites Ferran Palau to accompany her in “El Tall”

by admin
Clara Peya invites Ferran Palau to accompany her in “El Tall”

The singer and pianist Clara Peya releases the single “El Tall” with Ferran Palau, a theme that will be present in the artist’s next album that will be released in September of this year. The single talks about power and confidence. How each of us has to take responsibility for how to care for, sustain and heal our actions and those that affect the lives of others.

This is the second single from the Catalan’s upcoming album, which talks about beauty and imperfection. A total of thirteen dostomtps singers have collaborated on the album. Some of the names that resonate in this new project are: Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Salvador Sobral, Pol Batlle or Albert Pla among others.

See also  Portugal, Italian student on Erasmus dies in an explosion

You may also like

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the offensive to reconquer...

Flashback 2 returns to show itself in a...

At least 55 migrant people died in shipwreck...

Musician and producer James Ellis Ford will have...

France, the body of a 5-year-old girl found...

Khader Adnan’s life is in peril as his...

Juventus, the post-match conference | Video – Sports...

Sudan, Tajani: we are working for truce, but...

Quantum Break available again in Xbox Game Pass

Caroline of Monaco on Instagram with white hair...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy