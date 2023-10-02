Clara Peya, review of her album Corsé in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Call continuity to “Corset”, the new album Clara Peya, may sound like a truism. Especially if we base it on the start: “under the teeth”, shared with Leo Rizzi, is moved by another type of electronics. Subtle. Nothing invasive. The same thing happens with “Cerebrally”, lWhat follows, together with Ede and a measured balance between colorful keyboards and PC Music.

Continuing is not in any case repeating. Perhaps for this reason, the Catalan artist stands out in each release since “stomach” (18). It will be the pianos. It will be your pen. Those letters seem brainy, mental, but with quick turns towards body and guts. From the intimate to the abyssal. On this occasion, also, addressing something as mundane and painful as the violence of perfection. Something of which even the inventor of the system is a victim.

The transition to the album’s third track is worthy of Jon Hopkins’ back-and-forth. It is combined with an Anohni-like slur, sung by Momi Maiga (“Open the light”). There is not a single topic that does not convey that same intensity and beauty. Each in their own way. Something, by the way, that has been happening for –at least– five years in Peya’s discography. She spent a lot of time “Periphery” (twenty-one). But this “Corset”, an album in which he opens his voice to up to thirteen different artists, is magnanimous. Also for the beastly work that is heard in the production, shared between the artist herself, Didak Fernández and Adrii Goor. Everything so that things go smoothly. The job well done is the one that is not even seen.

Even the strangest companions, say Albert Pla, creak. He got Pla not to miss a song!

The Catalan has surrounded herself with performers of all stripes: the Basque Maren tune is affectionate, the fireworks in Catalan that she has prepared for the Portuguese Salvador Sobral are beautiful, or the closing one, spectacular with the spectacular Sílvia Pérez Cruz. The brooch, a self-lullaby that just hit the side, where it hurts the most: “If sleeping is the opposite of suffering, I would sleep for a lifetime”. Anyone who has been in those will shed more than one tear and also feel a hug. Everything at once.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

