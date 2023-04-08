Home World Clash between a truck and two cars in the Palermo area, five injured: two are serious
Clash between a truck and two cars in the Palermo area, five injured: two are serious

Clash between a truck and two cars in the Palermo area, five injured: two are serious

Accident in Carini in the province of Palermo: a truck and two cars, a Fiat Punto and a Fiat Seicento collided in via Sturzo. The toll is five wounded: they are two men, two women and a…

