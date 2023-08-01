Clash between cars in Milan, a passerby is seriously overwhelmed

Serious accident in Milan just before 1.30pm, when two cars collided in viale Umbria at the corner with via Colletta. In the crash, one of the two cars collided with a pedestrian, running him over. 4 ambulances intervened on the spot to help the two injured who were on board the cars. In more serious conditions, the passerby, rescued in red code and hospitalized with a reserved prognosis at the Niguarda hospital.

He is an 18-year-old Canadian citizen. Finishing on the sidewalk following the crash, the car pushed the young man against a pole and it was necessary the intervention of the firefighters to extract him from behind the car. The parents who were with him, who fell ill immediately after the incident, were in turn taken to the hospital in green code. On the other hand, one of the drivers of the two cars was hospitalized in yellow at the Polyclinic. Local police investigations continue.

The 18-year-old who was overwhelmed is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis at the Niguarda hospital. Finishing on the sidewalk following the crash, the car pushed the young man, of Canadian nationality, against a pole where he got stuck and it was necessary for the firefighters to free him from behind the car. The boy’s parents, who were with him, fell ill immediately after the incident and were taken to hospital. On the other hand, one of the drivers of the cars was hospitalized in yellow code at the Polyclinic. The local police investigation continues.

Read the full article on ANSA.it