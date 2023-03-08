Two planes collided near Guidonia Montecelio, a town on the outskirts of Rome. The two aircraft crashed on a meadow not far from via Longarina and the pilots who were on board died in the crash. On the spot police, carabinieri and 118 personnel. The accident, according to initial information, would have involved two vintage military aircraft. After the fight, one of the two ended up in a meadow, the other on a road.

The two aircraft belonged to the 60th Wing of the Italian Air Force. According to what has been learned, one of the two aircraft, used for training, crashed on a car parked a short distance from some houses while the other vehicle fell on a field. No other injuries are reported.

“The pilot did something to avoid the buildings, he dodged them. In my opinion, a maneuver to pardon us, because it could have taken the buildings”. This is what the eyewitnesses tell of the accident between two ultralights that cost the life of Lieutenant Colonel Giuseppe Cipriano and Major Marco Maneghello, the two men belonging to the 60th Wing of the ‘Air Force.

“Although the necessary investigations are underway, from the first reconstructions it is reasonable to assume that the aircraft that crashed on the street of a town was directed there by the pilot to cause the least possible damage to things and people, so much so that the damage was very limited. Otherwisea precipitation on the buildings on the sides of the road would have caused numerous victims”. This was stated in a note by the prosecutor of Tivoli, Francesco Menditto in relation to the Guidonia accident.

The collision between the two planes that crashed in Guidonia “occurred in the phase preceding the landing” and the two vehicles were engaged “in a training activity involving a total of four aircraft. The hypothesis for now is a collision in mid-air which caused the crash of the two aircraft but the investigation will ascertain the causes”. So the air force general Silvano Frigerio about the accident involving two air force planes near Rome in which two pilots died.

“They were experienced pilots, they flew in different means. They had been in force for many years with the 60th Wing and the Guidonia Flight Group”. Thus the air force general Silvano Frigerio speaking of the two pilots who died in the accident that involved two air force planes near Rome. “Lieutenant Colonel Giuseppe Cipriano, born in 1975 in Taranto, was a flight instructor, Major Marco Meneghello was born in Taranto in 1977 – he continues – all Air Force pilots are also trained in maneuvers to preserve people’s safety, but the ongoing investigation will ascertain it”.

First the roar, then the explosion and the flames between the houses. Terror and fear characterize the accounts of witnesses who this morning witnessed the plane crash that cost the lives of two Air Force pilots in Guidonia, near Rome

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, sent the Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, a message of condolences for the death of the two Air Force pilots. “The tragic plane crash in which Lt. Col. Giuseppe Cipriano and Major Marco Meneghello lost their lives, while they were engaged in flying activities – reads the message -, aroused deep emotion throughout the country. In this sad circumstance, please convey to the Air Force and the families of the two officers my feelings of condolences, solidarity and intense participation in the pain of the relatives”.

“We discovered what happened on the information channels. Then they gave us the official announcement from the Air Force. At first we didn’t think my brother was there too”. To speak, on Rai Radio1, is Alessio Cipriano, brother of Lieutenant Colonel Giuseppe Cipriano, pilot at the wheel of one of the two Air Force ultralight aircraft that collided in the skies over Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome. “He was a golden person, a special person – he continues -. He truly gave his soul and his life. My brother didn’t fly for a job. He really did it out of passion. He has always done it, throughout his life , ever since he was a boy. He was an instructor, according to his students, one of the best ever met. He truly gave his soul for his students, for the Air Force and for the Italian flag. He was a special person. In this At the moment we are about to go to Rome. We are leaving Potenza, in Basilicata, with my parents. As I told the air force general who called me, my desire is to keep my brother’s name high: as a person and then for his humanity, generosity and passion”.

In the late morning, informs the Air Force, two U-208 aircraft of 60/o Stormo di Guidonia, in flight as part of a pre-planned training mission“they would have collided, for reasons not known at the moment, falling to the ground in an area near the Guidonia military airport. Unfortunately, the two pilots died on impact. Rescue teams immediately intervened on the spot. There would be no other people involved.”