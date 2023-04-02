Drama on the Tušnja field, but also outside it.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

Sarajevo footballers, after a real drama, came to a reversal from 0:2 to 3:2 against Sloboda on Sunday, but the drama was not only on the Tušnja field, but also outside it.

Namely, after the end of the game, there was a conflict between Sarajevo football players, first with one home fan, and then with one security guard.

Allegedly, the local fans cursed Sarajevo’s football players, especially Almedin Ziljkić, a former football player of this club, and after his reaction, several objects were thrown at him. Not long after, there was an argument with a member of the security who had previously tried to separate the players from the fans.

The tense situation was calmed down by the police, and the epilogue of everything was misdemeanor charges against two members of the Bordeaux club.

According to the portal tuzlapress.ba, reports were filed against Almedin Ziljkić and Sarajevo goalkeeper coach Ibra Hodžić to the Police Department of the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Turkey.