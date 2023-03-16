Ursula von der Leyen sides with the United States in the trade war with the Chinesema France e Germania they don’t fit. So much so that the President of the European Council, Charles Michelwas forced to intervene in the debate to try to downsize the position of the EU institutions vis-à-vis Beijing. “There is no equidistance between the EU and China – she clarifies-, but we cannot ignore it and avoid talking to each other”. Thus, the Belgian’s move shows the new internal rift that threatens to tear apart theEuropean Union.

It all started on March 10 with the meeting between Joe Biden and the president of the EU Commission, a Washington. At the end of the bilateral, which focused on American mega incentives in the field of green technologies and the negative consequences that these can have on the EU green projectit emerged that one of the strategies agreed between von der Leyen and Biden is to distance the European chancelleries as much as possible from Beijing with a view to limiting the EU dependency from some key products for the green breakthrough. “An agreement on critical subjects” to “ensure secure supply chains for battery in the EU and guarantee access to the US market”, as stated by von der Leyen on the sidelines of the meeting. Demonstrating that the EU also wants to gradually free itself from the Dragonthe president brought in the Oval Office the decision of the Netherlandsimmediately after that of JapanOf block the export towards Beijing of technology for the production of microchip. A victory for Biden who had been trying to convince the allies to take this decisive step for months and who is preparing to tighten further on exports next month semiconductors to China.

But the initiative was not liked by several European chancelleries, even very influential ones. According to what appears to Ilfattoquotidiano.it from sources in Brussels, France e Germania have expressed their dissent in the EU Council. The Council itself had expressed dissent after the release of the joint document produced during the Washington summit. In their opinion, the president of the Commission has gone beyond her mandate on the “geostrategic” direction as regards exports and investments, putting her signature on a position judged “different” from what was established by the European Council last October. And this has led to the demand for “an opinion” to the legal offices.

After five days of tension between the head of Palazzo Berlaymont and the main European chancelleries, Michel’s words therefore arrive which, on the one hand, resize the message launched by von der Leyen at the end of the bilateral agreement with Biden and, on the other, express between the lines the malaise expressed by some heads of state and the EU government. On the subject of competitiveness, he declared, “we have to work in the long term. We need to accelerate in the capital market union and work on innovation, on which we must do more and better”. And he then immediately touched on the sore point of the matter: “There is no equidistance between the US and China, we are a historical and faithful ally of the former. At the same time China it’s a realityan important subject. For this reason, on the one hand, we must look China in the eye in defense of fundamental values, commit ourselves to reducing EU dependencies, dialogue with Beijing on global issues, dal climate change at the salute“. Michel then reiterates that “China is a key player on the international scene. And this is a fact. So there are a number of points we need to focus on in our relationship with China.” But it is clear, he concludes, that on some aspects it is necessary to rebalance the balance of power between the parties: “First of all, we must be firm, look each other in the eye, defend our values, democracy, human rights, which for us are so important. We must also work to try and reduce addiction, which can be costly. We have seen it with the Russia on energy, so we need to rebalance economic relations with China. Especially when it comes to strategic points for the future prosperity of Europe”.

In this regard, von der Leyen today announced that Thursday will meanwhile approve the Critical Raw Materials Act in order to guarantee the supply of critical materials for the digital and green transition: “These minerals power telephones and electric vehicles, chips and batteries, solar panels and wind turbines – explained the president of the Commission – They cannot function without the critical materials . And their demand will increase dramatically in the coming years and decades. As you all know, today the EU is heavily dependent on some third countries for these strategic raw materials. We get 98% of our rare earth supplies and 93% of our magnesium from China.”