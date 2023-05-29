Clash of KFOR and Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija | Info

18:09

Many injured on both sides

As the RTS correspondent reports, there are many injured on both sides. Shots and family detonations are heard. The injured were treated at the Health Center in Zvečan, and those with more serious injuries were transported to the hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica. The KFOR helicopter is flying over the area.

There were no tensions in Leposavic and Zubin Potok, and the citizens dispersed and announced a new gathering for tomorrow.