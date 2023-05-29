Clash of KFOR and Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija | Info

18:09
Many injured on both sides
As the RTS correspondent reports, there are many injured on both sides. Shots and family detonations are heard. The injured were treated at the Health Center in Zvečan, and those with more serious injuries were transported to the hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica. The KFOR helicopter is flying over the area.
There were no tensions in Leposavic and Zubin Potok, and the citizens dispersed and announced a new gathering for tomorrow.
18:05
Clash between KFOR and Serbs in Zvečan
Members of KFOR started today to break up demonstrations and beat representatives of the Serbian people who were sitting in front of the municipality in Zvečan. Portal Kosovo Online reports that thirty shock bombs and tear gas were thrown in this place during the conflict and that paramedics are helping those injured by tear gas. As Kosovo writes online the police also shoot with firearms.
