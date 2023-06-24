Clash of the Russian army and Wagner | Info

Private army Wagner occupied that Russian city in the south of the country, Rostov.

Shootings and explosions echo in Rostov-on-Don after the private army Wagner occupied that Russian city in the south of the country. Videos were published on social networks showing people running away in panic, allegedly by Mrthe god of the explosion that happened a few minutes ago.

The streets in Rostov were blocked during the night, and armored vehicles and other military equipment, as well as police cars, could be seen on the roads. The video posted on Twitter shows how the army is passing through the city, and there are also tanks on the streets. Some Twitter users write that it is not entirely clear whether they are tanks of the Russian forces or Wagner, while the videos showing soldiers passing through the streets say that they are Wagner’s mercenaries.

The governor of Russia’s Rostov region, which borders Ukraine to the east, urged residents to stay in their homes, the BBC reported on Saturday after Prigozhin said he had crossed from Ukraine to Russia with his fighters. “The current situation requires the maximum concentration of all forces to maintain order,” Vasilij Golubev wrote on Telegram. “I am asking everyone to remain calm and not leave their homes unnecessarily,” Golubev said.

Military vehicles are already deployed in the city of Rostov-on-Don. Military equipment was also filmed on the streets of Moscow, and the M4 highway on the border of Lipetsk and Voronezh regions was closed.. The governor of the Lipetsk region confirmed that there was a Russian military convoy on the highway. The M4 connects Moscow to the southern regions, including the Rostov region and the capital Rostov-on-Don, where armed men and military equipment have already been filmed.

Videos and photos showing military equipment on the way to the Kremlin were published on Telegram. In Moscow, military equipment and trucks were filmed in front of the State Duma, in the Ministry of Defense of Russia and in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

