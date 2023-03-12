And Russian plan to activate anti-government groups and destabilize the little one Republic of Moldovathus transforming it into the new battlefield between the Russia e the West. The accusation comes directly from the Moldovan security forces who today arrested members of a network “orchestrated by Moscow” before one anti-government protest. After last night’s searches, 25 men were questioned and seven of them were arrested, the police chief told media, Viorel Cernauteanu. Over the course of the day, however, more than 50 people ended up in handcuffs.

According to the reconstruction made by the head of the police forces, one of their agents managed to infiltrate the group led by a Russian-Moldovan also recording 10 hours of video and audio. “People came from Russia with a very specific training“, added the official alerted in advance “about the organization by the special services Russians of destabilizing actions on our territory through demonstrations”.

It is not clear whether the two incidents are connected, but today the security forces of Chisinau they cracked down on yet another day of protests in the country organized by the group Movement for the peoplesupported by the pro-Russian party Shor, with officers arresting 54 people, including 21 minors. Protesters are calling on the government to fully cover i costs of energy bills winter and “not to involve the country in a war”. Moreover, they have repeatedly invited the president Maia Sandu to resign.

Sunday’s demonstrations soon turned into clashes between participants and police forces in the center of the Moldovan capital, with scuffles reportedly erupting after police cordoned off the main square of the city preventing the demonstrators from reaching it. Protesters initially blocked traffic on Chisinau’s main boulevard and were heading towards the town square Grand National Assembly. The police blocked their access to the square. The marching protesters then tried to make their way back towards the presidential office and parliament buildings.

The party of the pro-Russian oligarch on the run Ilhan Shor he has mobilized again in recent weeks against the pro-European government, in the context of growing tensions between Moscow and Chisinau. He has organized several demonstrations for which he is suspected of having paid the participants. Friday the White House accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country of 2.6 million inhabitants on the border with Ukraine with the aim of installing a pro-Russian government. On the other hand, between the small republic and the country of Volodymyr Zelensky rises there Transnistriathe independence republic closely linked to Moscow and in which weapons from the Soviet era are still present.