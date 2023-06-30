Clashes and protests continue in France

Clashes between protesters and police began again on Friday evening in several cities in France, where large protests, clashes and vandalism have continued since Tuesday following the killing of 17-year-old Nahel M. by the police. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said they had so far been arrested over 900 people. In anticipation of the fourth night of protests, the government had deployed 45,000 police officers across the country, 5,000 more than the previous day.

On Friday the clashes began in the center of Lyon, especially in the Place des Terreaux, near the town hall, an area where the prefecture had banned demonstrations and where around 1,500 demonstrators gathered, who fired a few mortar rounds which police responded with tear gas. The clashes also continued in the nearby streets, growing in intensity within an hour and also spreading to the more peripheral districts of the city. At least 19 people have been arrested so far.

The clashes also continued in Marseille, where protesters attacked some police vehicles, set fire to some mopeds and then looted a gun shop, according to the local police headquarters, taking away some hunting guns without ammunition. Again the police responded with tear gas, and by 10.45pm, 63 people had already been arrested. In the evening Pride Marseille, the organization that manages Pride, the demonstration for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community scheduled for Saturday, announced that it will be postponed “to a date to be defined”.

There were also clashes in Montpellier, where hundreds of demonstrators protested clashing with police, who responded with tear gas, and where some people looted a jewelry store. In Strasbourg too, the demonstrators, in this case around a hundred, gathered in a point prohibited by the prefecture: they then looted an Apple Store, some clothing stores, and vandalized the entrance to the Opéra, the opera house in the centre: the police arrested 33 people.

The violence has also spread to Tours, in northwestern France, where the police have arrested other people, it is not clear how many. Meanwhile, after some rather violent clashes, in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north-east of Paris, the mayor Bruno Beschizza has imposed a curfew from 21 to 5 “for the next few nights”, without giving further details. A curfew has also been imposed in Colmar and Mulhouse in southern Alsace, in this case for unaccompanied minors. In Illkirch-Graffenstaden, in the southern suburbs of Strasbourg, all public events scheduled between now and Sunday have been cancelled.

On Friday evening, as clashes intensified in France, Transports publics genevois (TPG), the Swiss company that manages public transport in Geneva, announced that the cross-border lines connecting Switzerland and France would be gradually cut starting from 19:30, again due to protests and clashes within the country.

Meanwhile, French police said a protester in his 20s died during protests on Thursday night after falling from the roof of a supermarket on the outskirts of Rouen in northern France. They haven’t been released yet details on the exact circumstances of his death: Police have said which fell while some protesters looted the supermarket, but the prosecutor said there is still no confirmation in this regard.

Nahel M., the boy killed by the police being protested, was driving a car in which two other people were. Police initially said the vehicle was heading towards two officers on motorcycles with the intention of running them down.

But a 50-second video circulated on social media and verified by several French newspapers showed that one of the two policemen had looked out the window of the car (a yellow Mercedes AMG) on the driver’s side and had begun to argue animatedly, pointing a gun at him a few centimeters away. The policeman then allegedly shot Nahel M. in the heart as soon as the 17-year-old tried to leave. The car then crashed into a pole. Nahel M. died minutes later.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

