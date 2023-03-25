Home World Clashes are underway in France between the police and a group of demonstrators who are protesting against the construction of a reservoir
World

In Sainte-Soline, southeast of Nantes in western France, clashes are underway between police and a group of demonstrators who are protesting against the construction of a reservoir designed to facilitate the irrigation of fields. Since mid-morning, a few thousand people have gathered to protest near the site where the reservoir will be built, despite a ban on demonstrations: at least two police vehicles have been reported to have been set on fire by some activists and several injured, although it is not clear how many.

The world writes that the police used water cannons and threw tear gas and stun grenades to try to disperse the demonstrators, who in turn threw fireworks and other objects as they tried to approach the fenced area bordering the construction site. According to the envoy of The world Rémi Barroux, “many” people were injured during today’s clashes, including a photographer.

Saturday’s protests are part of a wider series of strikes, protests and clashes that took place in various cities of France over the disputed pension reform wanted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Emmanuelle Dubee, prefect of the region in which Sainte-Soline is located, said that about 6,000 people were participating in the demonstration, including about a thousand, whom she described as “violent”; for the rest of the day the local authorities are expecting up to 10 thousand participants. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin he condemned on Twitter what he described as “the extreme violence of theultrasinistra and of the extreme left against our agents»: in anticipation of the demonstration, Darmanin said that the ministry had mobilized 3,000 agents.

