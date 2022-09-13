The Security Council ofArmenia decided to ask for help from Russia after the worsening of the situation on the border with theAzerbaijan. The appeal – according to reports from the Russian agency Tass, which quotes the Armenian Council of Ministers – calls for the implementation of the Treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.

“The decision has been made to formally appeal to the Russian Federation in order to implement the provisions of the Treaty. There will also be an appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (OTSC) and the United Nations Security Council in relation to the aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia “, announced the Cabinet.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the parties discussed the escalation. This was reported on Tuesday evening by the press service of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers. “The Prime Minister gave details on the provocative and aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the sovereign territory of Armenia, which began at midnight and accompanied by bombardments of artillery and large-caliber firearms. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of an adequate response from the international community “, reads the statement. The Cabinet notes that the parties have agreed to maintain operational contact.

Earlier in the day in mirror reports released by Tass and Interfax agencies, the defense ministries of Yerevan and Baku had blamed each other for the border escalation, talking about casualties and material damage due to bombing. The OTSC mentioned by Yerevan is a military alliance created in 1992 and which includes Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, the US government has called for the immediate cessation of all military hostilities between the two countries, and recalled that in its opinion “there is no military solution to the conflict”. In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “deeply concerned” by news of new attacks.