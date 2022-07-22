Home World Clashes between militias in Tripoli: 10 dead even a child
World

Clashes between militias in Tripoli: 10 dead even a child

by admin
Clashes between militias in Tripoli: 10 dead even a child

The toll of the clashes that took place in Tripoli in the last few hours between various militias is 10 dead. This was reported by the Turkish news agency Anadolu, according to which in the area of ​​al-Sabaa, in the western part of the Libyan capital, the forces of the Presidential Council and the deterrence force of Abdoul Raouf Kara, close to the government of National unity.

The violence allegedly began after the kidnapping of a Deterrent Force colonel by members of the Presidential Guard. Brigade 444, affiliated with the Libyan Army General Staff, would intervene to stop them, while the Presidential Council issued a statement calling for a ceasefire to the parties in the conflict.

According to the Libya Observer, which cites medical sources, there is also a child among the victims and 25 injured.

After the violent clashes that broke out in the capital, the Libyan authorities closed the Mitiga international airport in Tripoli. The flights were diverted to Misrata airport, explains the Libya Herald website. The newspaper also reports that fires broke out in Tripoli due to the crossfire and damaged several properties.

See also  Switzerland, the tale of Dadvan, the young Kurdish refugee who became a millionaire thanks to Pokemon sold in exchange for Bitcoin

You may also like

Physicists have created a strange phase of matter...

Yann disappeared in Cairo, the family out of...

The epidemic in Japan is urgent, and the...

Monkeypox, WHO declares global health emergency

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary was infected with the...

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Monkeypox: WHO declares global emergency

[Let’s put this photo on file]There is no...

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the port of Odessa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy