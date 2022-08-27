Listen to the audio version of the article

At least 12 dead and over 80 civilians injured in Libya is the partial toll of the clashes that broke out today between rival militias in the heart of the capital, Tripoli. This was reported by medical sources reported by the Associated Press and the pan-Arab TV Al Jazeera. According to local media, a militia led by Haitham al Tajouri and another linked to Abdul Ghani Al Kikli (Gnewa) would face each other. According to the Libyan news agency Lana, the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed El Menfi, has interrupted his visit to Tunisia, where he was to participate in the Ticad 8 summit, to return to Tripoli to closely follow the developments of the armed clashes , ongoing since tonight.

The latest clashes confirm the ongoing escalation in a country divided between the national unity government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and the unrecognized one of Fatih Bashagha, the former interior minister appointed in February by the Tobruk parliament. At the beginning of July, dozens of demonstrators attacked the Libyan Parliament. On 22 July then, the worst clashes between rival militias in Tripoli since 2020, had killed at least 16 people in a few hours, including a child.

Heavy weapons aimed at the airport

“Haitham Tajouri and his 777 brigade have now lost all their headquarters and areas of influence in central Tripoli around Zawiya Street / Bab Ben Ghashir”, after the “Ghneiwa militia unexpectedly joined forces with Trabelsi to remove him. through urban guerrilla warfare ”, the analyst Emadeddin Badi also tells on Twitter, signaling a development in favor of the forces that support Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah. Moreover, “the forces of Libyan commander Osama al-Juwaili, who supports (Prime Minister Fathi) Bashagha, are targeting pro-Dbeibah forces led by Abdul Ghani Al-Kikli, also known as Gheniwa”, the Libya Observer website reports on Twitter, adding that “in the ongoing clash near Tripoli, heavy weapons would have been used on the way to the airport”. In the media, including the Twitter account of the urgent news of al Arabiya, various reports are reported of movements of militias from cities near the capital to Tripoli but also the withdrawal of a pro-Dbeibah Measurin militia.

The UN appeal for an immediate stop to hostilities

On August 23, the United Nations mission in Libya (Unsmil) expressed “deep concern over military mobilizations and the threat of the use of force”, asking the parties involved “an immediate de-escalation” because the political stalemate and the crises “cannot be resolved through armed confrontation”. And today from the United Nations in Libya comes “deep concern” for “the ongoing armed clashes, including indiscriminate bombings”, even heavy ones, in “neighborhoods inhabited by civilians in Tripoli”, which “would have caused civilian casualties and damage to civilian structures,” hospitals included ”with the request for“ the immediate cessation of hostilities ”and the exhortation to“ all parties to refrain from using any form of hate speech and incitement to violence ”.

Italy immediately joined the UN appeal. The special envoy of the Farnesina for Libya, Nicola Orlando, declared on Twitter that “with regard to the ongoing clashes in Tripoli, Italy joins the UNSMIL “, The UN support mission,” and calls for an immediate de-escalation and the protection of civilians. All the armed groups involved should immediately cease hostilities and return to their initial positions ”. “We reiterate our rejection of unilateral actions, attacks against institutions and attempts to forcefully impose solutions to the crisis, which would not lead to sustainable stability. We renew our call for dialogue to overcome differences and the duplication of institutions ”, underlines Orlando.