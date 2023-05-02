Clashes between protesters and police during May Day in France

The demonstrations held in France on Monday 1 May, on the occasion of Labor Day, turned into new protests against the disputed pension reform wanted by French President Emmanuel Macron and finally approved in mid-April without going through a parliamentary vote. Most of the marches took place in a peaceful manner, but they did take place in various cities clashes between protesters and police officers, who responded to molotov cocktails and other objects with tear gas and water cannons. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said a total of 291 people were arrested, 111 of them in Paris, and that at least 108 police officers were injured in the clashes, one of them seriously.

On the occasion of May Day there were clashes both in Paris and in Lyon, Toulouse and Nantes. Darmanin spoke about the involvement of far-left groups of protesters and black bloc they have set on fire to some vehicles and damaged shop windows. In Marseille, around 100 protesters briefly occupied a luxury hotel in the old port area before being removed by police. According to the Ministry of the Interior, a total of 782,000 participants in the demonstrations throughout France: according to the trade unions, however, there would have been about 2.3 million, about three times as many.

Monday’s protests were just the most recent of exceptional strikes and demonstrations that have been organized in recent months to protest against Macron’s reform, which among other things includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, l increase in minimum pensions and the abolition of a whole series of exceptions which allowed some categories of workers to retire earlier. Despite major protests, the pension reform officially became law in mid-April: in addition to its contents, the way in which it was approved was also contested, i.e. thanks to the use of a constitutional article which had made it possible to avoid the parliamentary vote.

