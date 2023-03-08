Home World Clashes between protesters and police in front of the Georgia Parliament
Violent clashes erupted between the police and numerous demonstrators in front of the Georgian Parliament building in the capital Tbilisi on Tuesday evening. Thousands of people gathered to protest against an initial approval of a bill that according to many would constitute an authoritarian turning point for the country and a move that would jeopardize the country’s possibility of joining the European Union in the future.

Some demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails and stones and the police responded with tear gas and water cannons on the crowd: in the videos that are circulating online, the police can be seen pulling some people.

The disputed bill concerns the so-called “foreign agents”, and provides that NGOs that receive at least 20 percent of their funds from abroad must register as “foreign agents”, on pain of substantial fines. According to protesters and many commentators, the proposal would closely resemble a law that has been used in Russia since 2012 to repress dissidents and independent media.

The proposal was supported in parliament by the ruling Georgian Dream (Democratic Georgia) party, which despite this continues to support its commitment to one day joining the European Union. Instead, it is opposed by the main opposition party, the United National Movement, and by the president of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, who has made it known that she is in agreement with the reasons for the protests and wants to oppose the veto, which however could still be overcome by Parliament. Already on Monday the discussion on the law on “foreign agents” had led to a brief but violent brawl among the MPs.

