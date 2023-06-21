Clashes between rival gangs in a women’s prison in Honduras: at least 46 victims

I am 46 in total the dead people in the clashes between criminal gangs occurred yesterday in women’s prison Of Tamara in Honduras. According to what has been reconstructed from the investigations, still ongoing, carried out by the criminal police and the prosecutor, the clashes would have been members of two gang rivalry named Barrio 18 e Mara Salvatrucha, both known groups and with an international influence. The is not yet known trigger of the violence. Clashes also caused a big fire in which some of the inmates lost their lives.

The Office of Public minister confirmed the total number of victims by communicating that autopsies of easily identifiable bodies began this morning, while for people who lost their lives due to the fire there will be a more complex and lengthy procedure. Numerous people gathered outside the prison today family members of victims awaiting the return of the bodies of their dead relatives.

