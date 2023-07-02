Clashes France latest news. Macron convenes meeting at the Elysée. Police deny internet restrictions. Clashes also in Lausanne, Switzerland

Incidents erupted late in the evening in many French cities following protests over the death of a young man in Nanterre, killed by police on Tuesday. Clashes and arrests in Rennes, Nice, Marseilles, Lyons. The Ministry of the Interior reports that 719 were arrested, but the night, at least in Nanterre, was quieter. Incidents also occurred in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Tensions in France, crowds at Nahel’s funeral

12:48

Netanyahu, “waves of anti-Semitism in France”

“The Israeli government is following with apprehension the episodes and waves of anti-Semitism that are affecting France”. Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said this at the government meeting in Jerusalem. “We have witnessed in recent days – he added – criminal attacks against Jewish targets. We strongly condemn these attacks and support the French government in its fight against anti-Semitism”.

12:43

Interior Ministry denies Internet restrictions

The French Interior Ministry has sounded the alarm over fake news shared on social media concerning alleged “temporary restrictions on Internet access in some neighborhoods” requested by the national police. “It is fake news”, assures the national police. “This document is a fake, no decision has been taken in this regard,” writes the Paris Interior Ministry in a tweet.

12:02

Summit at the Elysée at 7.30 pm to take stock of the riots

The French head of state Emmanuel Macron will take stock of the situation at the Elysée at 7.30 pm during a meeting attended by the prime minister, the interior minister and the justice minister, according to Bfmt TV reports.