Clashes in France, assault with a car on the house of a mayor. You shoot an agent. Nahel’s grandmother’s appeal: “Stop”

“I want it to end, everywhere”. To try to restore calm in France, theappeal launched by Nahel’s grandmotherthe boy killed during a road check in Nanterre: “I say to those who are causing damage, stop! Don’t break schools and buses. It’s the mothers who take the buses!”, added the woman. For the fifth day in a row, France, in fact, was the protagonist of another night of clashes. Protests mounted across the country after the killing by a police officer of the 17-year-old continues unabated.

Assault on the mayor’s house – A L’Haÿ-les-Roseat the gates of Paris, protesters launched a car speeding against the mayor’s house, injuring his wife and one of his young children: the Créteil prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into attempted murder. The mayor himself, Vincent Jeanbrun, via Twitter spoke of “an unspeakably cowardly assassination attempt”, which took place around 1.30 in the morning, while he was in the town hall involved in the emergency. The French premier, Elisabeth Bornecondemned the violence against the mayor’s home, calling it an “intolerable fact” and promising that “the guilty will be prosecuted with the utmost firmness”.

You shoot an agent – In the night between Friday and Saturday the fire on a police officer who was saved thanks to his bulletproof vest. The public prosecutor today reported the episode, which took place in Nîmes, Cecile Gensac, which opened the investigation. “The fact that he was wearing the jacket prevented the officer from being seriously injured,” he said. An X-ray confirmed the presence of a bullet inside the vest.

Clashes and arrests – I am 719 people stopped between Saturday and Sunday for the riots that affected several cities, from Paris a Rennes until Brest. According to the French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, who followed the evolution of the situation from the command center in the capital, it was “a calmer night thanks to the decisive action of the police”. In the meantime, however, the protest has also spread to Switzerland: in the evening, incidents were also reported in Lausanne, as reported by the online media “20 minutes”. Urban violence and looting occurred in the Flon neighborhood with around 200 protesters confronting police forces arriving in riot gear. The tensions however, as they have been for five days now, have involved all of France. TO Paris the protests were concentrated in the Champs-Elysées area where the police intervened to clear the area trying to avoid damage and looting. TO Rennes e Nice there were clashes between protesters and police, as well as in Lyon. While a Marseille accidents have been reported in various parts of the city, especially along the roads that lead from the center to the suburbs. Incidents also broke out in Brest, in the department of Finistere: Protesters fired flares and fireworks at law enforcement, and a fire broke out at a Renault dealership.

Countermeasures – Emmanuel Macron he took stock of the situation on the ongoing riots in the country at the Elysee Palace in the late afternoon together with the prime minister, the interior minister and the justice minister. Meanwhile, a prefectural decree authorizes the use of drones in Paris to acquire images in the framework of the situation of violence and incidents. The decree authorizes the acquisition, recording and transmission of images by drones in Paris and in some communes of the Hauts-de-Seine and in all the communes of Seine-Saint-Denis from this evening at 6 pm and until Monday at 6 o’clock.

Fundraisers – Meanwhile in three days of fundraiserthe collection organized by the former spokesman of the Rassemblement National (Marine Le Pen’s far right) Jean Messiha (now with Eric Zemmour’s Reconquete) in favor of the police officer of Nanterre responsible for the death of Nahel, has already totaled over 645mila euro. A much higher figure than the other fundraiser: the one in favor of Nahel’s mom. In this case, the online collection stops at just over 96 thousand euros.

