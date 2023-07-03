Clashes in France, cars on fire against the house of a mayor. Macron’s plan

Appeal for calm in France from the grandmother of Nahel, the 17-year-old whose killing on Tuesday in Nanterre by a policeman sparked protests that are inflaming the country from north to south. “I want all of this to end up everywhere”, is the appeal of the young man’s grandmother, Nadia, entrusted to Bfmtv. “To people who are breaking things, I say stop. Do not destroy the schools or the buses», is the woman’s appeal, «it is the mothers who take the buses». The woman claims that the perpetrators of the violence are “using Nahel as a pretext” and she says she is not angry with the police but only with the policeman who killed her nephew, stressing that she has “confidence in justice”. The words of Nahel’s grandmother, the day after the young man’s funeral, came after another night of protests and violence.

In particular after the shock of what happened in Hay-les-Roses, a municipality in the Paris region: the house of the mayor of the Parisian suburb, Vincent Jeanbrun, of the opposition conservative party Les Republicains, was attacked with a burning car which was used to break through the garden. The mayor himself reported that the attack took place around 1.30 am and his wife and son were injured while he was in the town hall monitoring the situation: “A new level of horror and ignominy has been reached,” he said. said Jeanbrun who also urged the government to impose a state of emergency. Regional prosecutor Stephane Hardouin has opened an attempted murder investigation, telling French TV that a preliminary investigation suggests the car should have hit the house and set it on fire. “We will do everything to restore order as soon as possible,” promised French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who went to L’Hay-les-Roses to meet Jeanbrun together with Interior Minister Darmanin.

A total of 719 arrests were made on the last night of protests, therefore less than the more than 1,300 of the previous night. A result that the interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, attributed to the “resolute action of the security forces”. Clashes broke out in the Mediterranean city of Marseilles, where reinforcements had been sent, but appeared less intense than the previous evening. In anticipation of new protests, Darmanin has decided to redeploy 45,000 agents, the same number as on previous nights.

Meanwhile, a meeting was organized at the Elysée in which President Emmanuel Macron made a point on the situation with Prime Minister Borne, the Minister of the Interior Darmanin and that of Justice, Éric Dupont-Moretti. Meanwhile concern because the protests have also reached Switzerland: over a hundred young people took to the streets on Saturday evening in Lausanne and the toll is 7 arrested, 6 of them minors. The newspaper Le Matin reported damage to some businesses, adding that on several occasions the forces of order would have dispersed groups of hooded people who threw cobblestones at them and that a Molotov cocktail would have been thrown at the police officers, without causing wounded.

