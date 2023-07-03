Clashes in France, Nahel’s grandmother’s appeal works: less violence and arrests. Macron will see 220 mayors

157 people were detained in France in the sixth night of protests over the death of young Nahel, killed last Tuesday by a policeman in Nanterre. No serious accidents have been reported in the last few hours. A speeding car was thrown into the home of the mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Rose, on the outskirts of Paris, and his wife and one of his two small children were injured. Appeal from Nahel’s grandmother: “Stop. Do not destroy shop windows, schools, buses, there are mothers”. Meanwhile, President Macron announces that he will see the presidents of the Chamber and Senate and 220 mayors.

France, Prime Minister Borne by the mayor L’hay-les-Roses

8:39

The number of people arrested rises to 157, 352 fires during the night

157 people were arrested during the night and 352 fires were set on public roads in France. According to a new report from the Interior Ministry, 297 vehicles were burned and 34 buildings damaged. During the night three police officers and gendarmes were injured and a police station and a gendarmerie barracks were damaged.

8:34

Darmanin, “24-year-old firefighter died in fire during protests”

A firefighter died overnight as he tried to put out a fire started in France during protests over the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel in Nanterre. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin made it known on Twitter, explaining that the victim was 24 years old. ”Last night, while battling a fire from several vehicles in an underground car park in Saint-Denis, a young 24-year-old Paris firefighter corporal died despite very quick treatment by his teammates,” he said. the interior minister tweeted this morning.

Protesters flee smoke on a street in Nice, southeastern France, early July 2, 2023, during the fifth night of rioting following the killing of a teenager in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27 (photo Hace /Afp)

7:53

Macron will see presidents of the Chamber, Senate and mayors of 220 municipalities

French President Emmanuel Macron will today receive the presidents of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet and the presidents of the Senate Gérard Larcher, while tomorrow he will meet the mayors of “more than 220 municipalities affected by the riots” following the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel in Nanterre. The Eliseo makes it known. ”The president also asked Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to receive the chairmen of the political groups in Parliament today”, added the same government source. Le Figaro writes that three priorities were set during this meeting. First the return to order, then government support for policemen, gendarmes, firefighters, magistrates and elected officials. Finally, the mobilization of the country’s political forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting of the interministerial crisis unit (Cellule interministerielle de crise – CIC) after riots broke out across the country following Nahel’s death (photo Herman/Afp)

