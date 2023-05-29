Clashes in Kosovo: 14 Italian KFOR soldiers injured, none in danger of life

Listen to the audio version of the article

It gets worse tension in Kosovowhere today, May 29, 41 soldiers of the NATO KFOR peace contingent, including 14 Italians (according to the latest information released by the Defense Ministry), were injured in clashes with Serbian demonstrators in Zvecan, in the north of the country.

Of the 14 Italian woundedthree are in serious condition but not life threatening: they would have suffered burns and fractures.

They belong to 9th Alpini Regiment l’Aquila and they had intervened in support of the Kosovar police together with Hungarian and Polish troops. “No one is in danger of life, no one has suffered serious injuries. They are all from the 9th Alpini Regiment, they were transported to the hospital. I want to reassure all the families,” confirmed the defense minister, Guido Crosettoto ‘Fourth Republic’.

The weekend in Kosovo had already been tense, after the Kosovar police had dispersed Serb demonstrators who wanted to block the inauguration of some ethnic Albanian mayors elected in Serb-majority municipalities, following a vote that the Serbs boycotted .

After these tensions, accompanied by accusations against the NATO contingent of not having done enough, since Friday 26 May the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic it alerted the army on the border and Belgrade warned it would not stand idly by if the Serbs in Kosovo were attacked again.