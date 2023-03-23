Home World clashes in Paris – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) Tension in Paris during the march against the pension reform wanted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Clashes between protesters and police: some agents were attacked by what local media define as about a thousand black blocs. The police intervened with charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd. During the clashes, a policeman was hit on the head by a stone. (LaPresse)

March 23, 2023 – Updated March 23, 2023, 6:47 pm

