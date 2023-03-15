In the center of Naples, tensions between the police forces and Eintracht fans are increasingly high after a police car was set on fire in via Calata Trinità Maggiore, while another police car was also damaged with broken glass. Damage also to a third car, while the discounts continue a few hours before the Champions League match at the Maradona stadium. The German supporters’ group also threw objects and overturned rubbish bins in the heart of the city. Terror among passers-by and street traders.

After a night of guerrilla warfare, some supporters of theAtalanta, historic rivals of the Neapolitans, who gave a hand in the scuffles that broke out this morning March 15 before tonight’s Champions League match at the Maradona stadium. About 600 Frankfurt fans marched through the streets of the centre, with moments of high tension when the Germans made their way from the hotel towards the buses waiting for them on the waterfront. There a group of Neapolitan fans attacked their opponents with smoke bombs and firecrackers in an attempt to push them into the buses. It would have been a real ambush prepared by the home fans as soon as the vehicles slowed down.

