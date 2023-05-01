clashes with the police – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – Several police officers and gendarmes were injured during the clashes on the sidelines of the union demonstrations underway in Francein May Day rallies, this year linked to protests against pension reform.

According to the Interior Ministry, the police have already made 180 arrests (up to 6 pm) throughout France, and the balance is still provisional because the Parisian demonstration, which has already witnessed several acts of violence, has not yet been dispersed.

In Paris, a policeman was injured by a Molotov cocktail. Also in Paris, the statue in the Place de la Republique from which the march started was adorned with a band on which is written “Macron resign”. (LaPresse/Ap)