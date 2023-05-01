Home » clashes with the police – Corriere TV
World

clashes with the police – Corriere TV

by admin
clashes with the police – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – Several police officers and gendarmes were injured during the clashes on the sidelines of the union demonstrations underway in Francein May Day rallies, this year linked to protests against pension reform.

According to the Interior Ministry, the police have already made 180 arrests (up to 6 pm) throughout France, and the balance is still provisional because the Parisian demonstration, which has already witnessed several acts of violence, has not yet been dispersed.

In Paris, a policeman was injured by a Molotov cocktail. Also in Paris, the statue in the Place de la Republique from which the march started was adorned with a band on which is written “Macron resign”. (LaPresse/Ap)

May 1, 2023 – Updated May 1, 2023, 5:27 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Sotheby's blocks the auction: there isn't even a woman in the catalog of artists

You may also like

Fighter injured for penalty against Velež in Mostar...

Đorđe Mihailović turned 95 | Info

“Introduce the minimum wage”

yes to cutting the tax wedge, here are...

Udinese-Napoli / Marino: “I don’t know if Napoli...

Kimba the Legend of the White Lion.

New state aid of 10,000 euros | Info

Assault on a referee: broken jaw and very...

Seoul, student eats the banana of the installation...

Due to the conflict in Sudan, 800,000 people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy