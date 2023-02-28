In several elementary schools or regional departments in the Republic of Srpska, classes have been suspended due to the impassability of the roads, the loss of electricity and the impossibility of heating.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republika Srpska stated that classes were suspended from today in the regional department of the Vrbaška Elementary School (OS) “Mladen Stojanović” in Gradiška due to a power outage and the impossibility of heating the classrooms, as well as in the OS “Petar Mećava” in Kostajnica.

Due to the heavy snowfall and problems with the electricity supply, classes were also suspended today in the primary school “Mladen Stojanović” in Gornja Ljubija near Prijedor, and classes were shortened to 30 minutes in the primary school “Petar Kočić” in Koli near Banja Luka.

The Ministry stated that due to power outages and the impossibility of heating the classrooms, as well as impassable road routes, classes were suspended until March 3 in the “Branko Ćopić” primary school in Donji Dubovik – Krupa na Una, as well as in the regional departments of Cer and Petkovci, which are part of “Desanka Maksimović” elementary school in Zvornik.

Due to impassable roads, regular classes have been suspended in the regional departments of Bijenje, Udrežne and Biograd, which are part of Elementary School “Risto Proroković” from Nevesinje.

Other schools regularly implement the teaching process, the Ministry stated.