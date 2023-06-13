Classic Biohazard line-up announce album and tour

He lineup classic of Biohazardformed by Evan Seinfeld as vocalist and bassist, Billy Graziadei y Bobby Hambel to the guitars, and Danny Schuler on drums, made his return to the stage last month at the Milwaukee Metalfest. Seinfeld He says that they are excited about what will emerge in this new chapter after a twelve-year hiatus. After premiering a documentary with Stone Films NYC, the musician talks about a new album, merchandising and a world tour.

Seinfeld shared a very reflective Instagram post about his career with Biohazard. Starting out as four Brooklyn boys who shared a passion for music, they went on to fill stadiums and arenas all over the world. Biohazard he has sold millions of albums and headlined thousands of concerts in over 100 countries. Seinfeld he describes this journey as his life education, sharing positivity with his hardcore, metal and hip-hop music, and making connections with people who have made him who he is today. He is very optimistic about the meeting of Biohazardand says that their energy together is unmatched.

Soon, Biohazard has two concerts scheduled in New York: June 16 with Indecision y King Nine, which is already sold out; and on June 18 with Sworn Enemy, Sheer Terror, Fury Of Five y Incendiary Device. They have also announced dates for Europe and the United Kingdom this summer, although there are no dates for our country.

