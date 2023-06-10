Classified documents, the indictment: “Trump has revealed military plans and nuclear secrets”. The reply: “The prosecutor is deranged”

NEW YORK – This time it’s different. Trump he tries to portray the indictment in the case of the secret documents stolen in Mar a Lago as a political witch hunt, in the hope that it will help him with the presidential campaign, and the republican leaders are forced to defend him. However, the seriousness of the allegations and the evidence in the hands of the special prosecutor Jack Smithcontained in the 49 pages of the indictment with 37 charges published yesterday, make it almost imperative…