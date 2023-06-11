Clean hands Scottish, former prime minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested and then released

Ma la he confirms came from a spokesperson for Sturgeonwhich said the former prime minister had voluntarily participated in an interrogation with the police and would cooperate with the investigation.

Scotland, Sturgeon announces his resignation

Il Husband by Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrelladministrator of the SNP for 24 years, ehad been arrested at their home in Uddingston near Glasgow on 5 April and released after 12 hours of questioning.

Also Colin Beattieparty treasurer, had been stopped and questioned as part of the same inquiry on 18 April and subsequently released pending further investigation.

The focus of police investigations it is in particular about how £600,000 was spent on the Scottish independence campaign.

The SNP has “cooperated fully with this investigation and will continue to do so”, however it is not appropriate to address any issues publicly while the investigation is ongoing,” the party said.

Sturgeon, as mentioned, had unexpectedly resigned in February after 8 years at the head of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and first minister of the semi-autonomous Scottish government. Of her He had motivated her choice by saying that it was the right time for her, for her party and for her country to give way to someone else.