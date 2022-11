Last Generation climate activists threw black, oily liquid on Gustav Klimt’s painting Death and Lifeexhibited at the Leopold Museum in vienna, in Austria. “The beauty of life on the one hand, the expectation of death on the other. This is how Gustav Klimt painted Death and life over 100 years ago. Today we are slipping into a catastrophe of unimaginable proportions because we refuse to acknowledge the deadly threat, “the activists said.

