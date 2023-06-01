Climate change conference in Dubai: Catholics and Islam share values ​​and knowledge – Vatican News

Pope Francis received the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders and the Special Representative of the UAE Presidency of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference to discuss the important contribution of religious groups to the Dubai Climate Change Conference.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis privately received Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) . The two sides discussed the preparations for this congress and the participation of faith groups.

A statement noted that the meeting took place on Monday, May 29. The two sides “shared the possibility of advancing joint initiatives on climate change in the run-up to COP28”. This is to “invite religious institutions, leaders and civil society organizations to address the goals of this Congress”. The 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Dubai, UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The focus of the summit is “protecting the global food system”.

The aim of the joint initiative is “to build bridges of communication between nations, cultures and individuals, based on the role of the major religions, and to broaden new horizons for climate action,” the statement said. The statement further explained that “in combating the harmful consequences of climate change”, religious leaders and institutions help to find “concrete and workable solutions”.

During this meeting, the two sides also considered the possibility of building an interreligious and intercultural dialogue pavilion during the Dubai Climate Change Conference. The space will purportedly be used to share knowledge and serve as a platform for dialogue between different religions and cultures. It will highlight the important role of religious vision and values ​​in addressing the climate crisis.

