The ice in Greenland melts, high water guaranteed in Venice. Recent temperatures on the Greenland ice sheet were the hottest in a thousand years, according to a study by German researchers published in Nature. This is bad news for the planet’s inhabited coasts, as it suggests that a long-term melting process is underway, which could eventually carry a fraction of Denmark’s ice mass into the oceans, enough to raise sea level. of the seas of more than 6 meters.

The expedition, led by glaciologist Maria Hörhold of the Alfred-Wegener-Institut, reconstructed the temperatures of north-central Greenland from 1100 AD to 2011 with a series of core samples, finding that the average temperature in the period 2001-2011 was the warmest recorded over the millennium, but also 1.7°C warmer than the 1961-1990 average and 1.5°C warmer than the 20th century as a whole.

“This is bad news for Greenland and for all of us,” commented Isabella Velicogna, one of the world‘s most expert glaciologists from Trieste, who teaches at the University of California. As global warming has worsened since 2011, the finding is likely an underestimation of how much the climate has changed in the high-altitude areas in the heart of Greenland, where the thickest ice is concentrated. The five warmest years on record globally all occurred after 2011, with 2016 leading, followed by 2020, 2019, 2015 and 2017.

The Greenland ice cap, which rises up to 3,000 meters in altitude and has a thickness of several kilometers, plays a fundamental role due to its size and its ability to reflect solar radiation. Weather stations along the ice sheet’s edges have already observed for years that its coastal regions are warming, but our understanding of the effects of the climate emergency at the ice’s core is limited due to the absence of long-term observations.

The only cores in the region, taken by the North Greenland Traverse, ended in 1995. Maria Hörhold and colleagues redrilled at the same five sites as the North Greenland Traverse’s cores, but going deeper.