In the tropical Caribbean region, the extreme phenomena of climate change are increasingly damaging ecosystems: a scientific project brings together researchers from all over the world to study its impact on mangroves and support local governments



On the coasts of the Caribbean and Central America we can find hundreds of terrestrial and marine organisms gathered in one place, the mangroves, plant formations made up of woody plants that grow on the low coasts of the sea coasts halfway between the terrestrial and aquatic worlds: their majestic roots allow these plants to grow even in areas that are totally submerged during periods of high tide.

Mangroves are real ecosystems that host thousands of species of fish, insects and birds and are, together with the Caribbean coral reefs, threatened by phenomena such as cyclones, droughts and floods which have multiplied and intensified in the last forty years due to the of global warming.

In 2021 alone, cyclones caused an estimated $70 billion in damage and the deaths of 150 people in the North Atlantic Ocean, a toll that – without the mangroves, coral reefs and seagrass beds – would have been even more dramatic. . In fact, in addition to performing an important function of absorbing carbon dioxide (one hectare of mangrove forest can absorb as much carbon as four hectares of rain forest), they act as natural barriers to waves and floods.

But the question marine experts are asking is how much longer this precious ecosystem will be able to resist the attacks of climate change and whether it will be able to adapt to increasingly intense, frequent and long-lasting extreme weather events.

An unprecedented project currently underway – supported by the “Climate & Biodiversity Initiative” program of the BNP Paribas Foundation – CORESCAM – brings together ecologists, oceanographers, climatologists and other professionals in the sector to conduct a global study on the impact of extreme events on coastal environments and marine environments of the Caribbean, especially on mangroves, with the aim of predicting the future resilience of this habitat and helping local governments in the creation of protected areas.

The project is coordinated by Rosa Maria Román-Cuesta, ecologist at the University of Wageningen in the Netherlands and expert on tropical forests: «If we want to understand how the intensification of extreme events can affect the resilience of ecosystems and human societies, the Central America is the perfect place. It is also one of the areas where action is most urgently needed; nowhere else in the world do so many climatic and geological risks come together in a biodiversity hotspot that is also exposed to severe droughts and pressures such as mass tourism », she explains to the Spanish newspaper El Paìs.

Indeed, with the construction of hotels, ports and motorways, coastal and marine environments are even more at risk. According to the UN, 20% of the world‘s mangrove area has been destroyed in the last 15 years. And if at the moment there are strategies in place that aim to intervene in the short term, CORESCAM aims, instead, to translate its scientific work into concrete and long-term policies. “To revive ecosystems and mitigate climate change we need long-term policies that are unaffected by government changes every four years and a commitment to science,” adds Román-Cuesta.

The CORESCAM project also underlines the need to integrate the conservation of coastal ecosystems in the post-Covid 19 economic recovery plans and in the reconstruction programs launched after the violent hurricanes of 2020. «To be sustainable and effective in the long term, the processes economic recovery must take into account the synergies between the state of ecosystem degradation, the effect of extreme events and their own impact», says Victoria Ramenzoni, environmental anthropologist at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The results of the study will first be presented in a series of workshops with the political leaders of the countries concerned and subsequently through exhibitions, documentaries and meetings with schools in order to raise awareness among the younger generations and disseminate scientifically proven solutions.