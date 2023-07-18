Climate Change Threatens Ancient Silk Road Murals: Study warns of extreme rainfall’s impact on China’s cultural heritage

Title: Murals on China‘s ancient Silk Road are “directly threatened” by extreme rainfall, study finds

Subtitle: Experts warn of climate change’s impact on cultural heritage at Mogao Caves

Murals on China’s ancient Silk Road are “directly threatened” by extreme rainfall, study finds

China‘s ancient Buddhist murals and statues along the Silk Road are facing a direct threat from climate change-related extreme rainfall, according to a study conducted by Greenpeace and published on Monday.

The study specifically highlights the Mogao Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site comprising nearly 500 caves dating back to the 4th century. It houses an extensive collection of murals spanning over 45,000 square meters, more than 2,000 intricately painted sculptures, and thousands of historical manuscripts.

The Mogao Caves in the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu are considered “the world‘s greatest find of ancient oriental culture” by UNESCO and provide valuable insights into ancient China and Central Asia.

Concerns over the impact of extreme rainfall on these cultural treasures prompted a meeting in Beijing between cultural heritage conservation experts from the Dunhuang Research Academy and climate scientists from Greenpeace East Asia.

According to the researchers, the Dunhuang and Zhangye areas in Gansu are already experiencing signs of deterioration due to heavy rain, humidity, and unpredictable weather patterns. Greenpeace warned that the increased precipitation in this desert region poses a significant risk, leading to moisture spikes, flash floods, and landslides.

Li Zhao, a senior researcher at Greenpeace East Asia, stated, “Gansu is famous for its caves and the art preserved inside them for centuries. Increased precipitation in the desert poses a serious risk. Moisture spikes, flash floods, and landslides are already happening.”

The report reveals that total rainfall in Gansu province has increased overall, accompanied by a decrease in the number of rainy days. These changes make the rainfall more intense when it does occur, aligning with global climate trends that demonstrate a rise in extreme precipitation, heatwaves, and droughts worldwide.

According to the provincial meteorological administration, rainfall from December 2021 to February 2022 was 76% higher than in previous years, marking the highest level since 1961 in Gansu province.

The integrity of the ancient murals is also under threat due to increased humidity. When water vapor levels reach 60-65% humidity, salt can crystallize on the paint surface, causing flaking and chipping. Greenpeace’s investigations discovered major scales and detachment of some deposits already present on the murals.

The release of the study coincides with the fourth national cultural heritage survey in China, which aims to assess the condition of the country’s historical artifacts. However, experts fear that by the end of the survey, some objects may have been irreversibly damaged or lost.

As the report gains attention, US climate envoy John Kerry is currently in Beijing for discussions with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua and other senior officials, underlining the global significance of climate change mitigation efforts.

The urgent need to protect and preserve China‘s cultural heritage from the impacts of climate change is becoming increasingly evident. As extreme weather events pose a growing threat to historical sites like the Mogao Caves and others along the Silk Road, immediate action must be taken to safeguard these invaluable treasures for future generations.