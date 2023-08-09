Climate crisis, save the Amazon: Lula accused of new drilling and is a free-for-all

ST. PAUL. All together to save the Amazon, but then when it comes to national interests, regional cohesion starts to shake. This is the case of oil drilling, an issue on which the presidents called to report by the Brazilian Lula da Silva don’t quite have the same idea. The countries that have within their territory a portion of the largest tropical forest on the planet are present at the summit underway in Belem; Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela and the three Guianas, including the French overseas territory dependent on Paris. The choice of venue is not accidental. Belem is the capital of Parà, four times the size of Italy, of all the Brazilian states where the pressure of the large rural producers who gut the forest to gain land to cultivate or for their pastures is most felt.

The city was chosen to host the COP30, the United Nations global climate conference, in 2025, demonstrating how closely the fate of the Amazon is linked to global efforts against global warming. The watchword today is “to save what can be saved”; the scientists of the IPCC panel, the intergovernmental group on climate change, have set the so-called point of “no return” for the forest in 2029, the deadline beyond which, if not enough has been done, it will be useless to continue attempting it. The same researchers argue that if we move quickly and effectively, no less than 80% of the Amazon could be saved from destruction. “Never before – Lula said as he opened the meeting – is it clear to everyone that we are in a crucial moment, we must unite our efforts for joint action”.

All united, at least in words, but then on deeds the positions diverge greatly and Lula himself bears his great responsibility. The scandal stone is the mega oil exploration project that Petrobras wants to implement at the mouth of the Amazon River, not far from Belem itself. Projections speak of huge reserves of crude oil to be drilled into the ocean floor through offshore platforms, but the environmental control body Ibama, which depends on the ministry of the environment, has rejected the project, declaring that there are great dangers for the entire Amazonian ecosystem. The Amazon River throws 200 million liters of fresh water into the Atlantic every second, which represents 17% of the total continental water present in the planet’s oceans. For Ibama, offshore activity represents incalculable risks for the Amazon coast, endangering the coral reef and the marine biodiversity of over 90 species of fish. A possible oil spill, then, could, due to the currents, go up the river contaminating part of the Amazon rainforest.

Environment Minister Marina Silva, an international icon of defense of the Amazon, is against the project, while the heads of the economic ministries and the energy ministry, which controls Petrobras, Brazil’s most important public company, are in favor. When asked by journalists on the eve of the summit, Lula replied in an angry manner. “Do you really think I came here to talk about this controversy? I can only tell you that I support Brazil’s dream of being a world oil power and that I am sure that everything will be done respecting nature and the environment».

Eighty NGOs and international organizations have signed an appeal to block the project, but this does not seem to interfere with Brasilia, which is pressing for an authoritative opinion from the State Attorney General (AGU) in order to start the first exploration activities. Moreover, the Amazon is not suffering only from the invasions of fazendeiros and illegal seekers of gold and other precious metals. The search for gas and oil creates problems almost everywhere. Ecuadorian Indians have long struggled against deposits in Yasuní National Park, whose reserves are estimated at 1.7 billion barrels of oil. Black gold divides progressive South American presidents. Colombian Gustavo Petro said he will ban wells in the Amazon region of his country. «It would be an important message to the countries of the northern hemisphere if we agreed to put an end to the deposits in the Amazon. These projects are harmful due to their specific environmental impact, they disembowel the forest for roads and pipelines and create conflicts with local populations”. When words turn into deeds, even among compañeros, insurmountable divisions begin to emerge. With all due respect to the fate of the Amazon.

