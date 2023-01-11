Listen to the audio version of the article

More than 200 German celebrities have signed an open letter calling for a halt to the clearance (which began on Wednesday) of the village of Lützerath in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is to be demolished to make way for the open pit lignite mine of energy company Rwe. As it reports Spiegelin the letter, calls for “an immediate halt of the clearance works and a re-evaluation of the contracts between the government and RWE”.

Greta Thumberg is also on the field

In addition, the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also takes the field in support of the battle of the demonstrators, who has announced that she wants to take part in the protests against the eviction of the village. Thunberg will participate in a demonstration in the region on Saturday, protest organizers said, as reported by NTV. Greta Thunberg had already traveled to Lützerath in September 2021 to demonstrate against coal mining and for compliance with the 1.5 degree climate target, one day before the federal elections at the time.

Climate activists are protesting in numerous German cities. According to the climate protection movement Fridays for Future, a protest is planned in Munich on Thursday and Hamburg on Friday. People from over 50 localities should travel together to Lützerath on Saturday.

The letter of the 200

The campaign which instead involves 200 German personalities was launched by the actress Luisa-Céline Gaffron and the actor Jonathan Berlin and includes, among the signatories, personalities from the world of entertainment, music and influencers. The signatories “want to show solidarity with the climate protesters in Lützerath,” says the letter, addressed to the federal government, the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia and members of the federal and state parliaments.

The “digging of coal from Lützerath is not just a question of the existence of a village, but a cause that has global and decisive importance for climate policy,” the letter states. According to polls at the end of 2022, the climate crisis is causing “the greatest concern among the citizens of this country”, argue the signatories. “If you, the democratically elected representatives, take these concerns seriously, the consideration in the case of Lützerath is clear,” the letter continues.