Climate, flood in Spain. The road turns into a river and the car is swept away by the rush of the water

3
The climate crisis has also affected Spain, more particularly the Murcia region, where exceptional rainfall was recorded on Friday. In the video, which has gone viral on the net, a car can be seen being dragged by the current: the motorist was trying to cross the road which had turned into a river in flood
Previous Article
Spain to vote in Madrid, Barcelona and 12 regions: test for Sanchez 6 months before the elections
See also Ukraine: Kherson taken. Paratroopers in Kharkiv, "attacked a hospital". Zelensky: 6 thousand Russians killed