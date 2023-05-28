Home » Climate, flood in Spain. The road turns into a river and the car is swept away by the rush of the water
World

Climate, flood in Spain. The road turns into a river and the car is swept away by the rush of the water

by admin
Climate, flood in Spain. The road turns into a river and the car is swept away by the rush of the water

The climate crisis has also affected Spain, more particularly the Murcia region, where exceptional rainfall was recorded on Friday. In the video, which has gone viral on the net, a car can be seen being dragged by the current: the motorist was trying to cross the road which had turned into a river in flood

Previous Article

Spain to vote in Madrid, Barcelona and 12 regions: test for Sanchez 6 months before the elections

See also  Ukraine: Kherson taken. Paratroopers in Kharkiv, "attacked a hospital". Zelensky: 6 thousand Russians killed

You may also like

in the runoff between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu- Corriere...

Government, Fitto-Corte dei Conti controversy after the findings...

Today there is a ballot in Türkiye, and...

Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev under attack again, 52...

Spain to vote in Madrid, Barcelona and 12...

US debt, agreement reached between Biden and McCarthy:...

man in the legs at Don Bosco

The “new Turks” vote for Erdogan. The Syrian...

Gringo Star will begin their long Spanish tour...

USA: Agreement reached on the upper limit of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy