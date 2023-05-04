Home » Climate, John Kerry invited to China for talks on how to deal with climate change
World

Climate, John Kerry invited to China for talks on how to deal with climate change

by admin
Climate, John Kerry invited to China for talks on how to deal with climate change

US climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday that China had invited him to visit the country “short-term” for talks on how to avoid a global climate change crisis, even as diplomatic ties between the two biggest emitters of The world‘s greenhouse gases remain strained.
The United States and China must work together to tackle climate change, Kerry said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a global warming conference in Berlin.

US President Joe Biden authorized the meeting, but the timing remains to be determined and some issues have yet to be clarified, Kerry said. China, for example, must first release its plan to cut methane emissions and advance the transition away from coal, Kerry added.

Referring to the United States and China, Kerry commented that “the two largest economies, which contribute the most to this problem, must be able to come together and work to try to help solve it.” Kerry said the United States might be able to help China with its methane strategy, a policy Beijing was supposed to announce last year but did not.

Find out more

See also  Elon Musk's father reveals: I had a second daughter with my stepdaughter

You may also like

“God’s justice will have its way”

Interview with Geoffrey Hinton, father of AI: “It...

World Meteorological Organization: We need to prepare for...

Konaković in Banja Luka Adriatic Ionian Initiative |...

Over 3 and a half kilos of drugs,...

Coronation of King Charles, Robert Harris speaks: “The...

Australia cracks down on e-cigarettes, will New Zealand...

Kaja Ostojić about men | Fun

Daily horoscope for May 4, 2023 | Entertainment

Verona-Inter 0-6: walk at the Bentegodi, nerazzurri alone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy