Climate, John Kerry invited to China for talks on how to deal with climate change

US climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday that China had invited him to visit the country “short-term” for talks on how to avoid a global climate change crisis, even as diplomatic ties between the two biggest emitters of The world‘s greenhouse gases remain strained.

The United States and China must work together to tackle climate change, Kerry said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a global warming conference in Berlin.

US President Joe Biden authorized the meeting, but the timing remains to be determined and some issues have yet to be clarified, Kerry said. China, for example, must first release its plan to cut methane emissions and advance the transition away from coal, Kerry added.

Referring to the United States and China, Kerry commented that “the two largest economies, which contribute the most to this problem, must be able to come together and work to try to help solve it.” Kerry said the United States might be able to help China with its methane strategy, a policy Beijing was supposed to announce last year but did not.