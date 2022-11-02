Listen to the audio version of the article

In Europe, temperatures have risen by more than double the world average in the past 30 years – the highest rise ever recorded on any other continent in the world. This is what emerges from a new report by the World Meteorological Organization (Omm), published on November 2 in Geneva in view of the UN negotiations on climate change, COP27, scheduled for next week in Sharm-El Sheikh, Egypt.

The report highlights how persistent warming, heat waves, fires, floods and other impacts of climate change will spill over to societies, economies and ecosystems. The future is even bleaker. The temperatures, the report reads, “will increase in all European areas at a rate higher than the world average temperature changes,” writes the Omm. “Europe presents a live image of a warming world and reminds us that even well-prepared societies are not safe from the impacts of extreme weather events,” commented Secretary General Petteri Taalas.

Growth of +0.5 ° C per decade

In detail, temperatures in Europe increased significantly in the period between 1991 and 2021, at an average of around +0.5 ° C per decade. A trend that led alpine glaciers to lose 30 meters in thickness from 1997 to 2021. The Greenland ice sheet is melting, helping to accelerate sea level rise. In the summer of 2021, Greenland experienced an ice melt and, for the first time ever, an episode of precipitation in the form of rain at its highest point, at the Summit station.

In 2021, high-impact weather and climate events claimed hundreds of lives, directly affecting more than half a million people and causing economic damage in excess of $ 50 billion. About 84% of these events relate to floods or storms. But it’s not all bad news. Some European countries have achieved excellent results in reducing greenhouse gas emissions – the report continues – which decreased in the European Union (EU) by 31% between 1990 and 2020, while a net reduction target of 55 was set. % for 2030. Furthermore, Europe is among the most advanced regions in cross-border cooperation on adaptation to climate change, especially as regards transnational river basins. It is among the world leaders in offering rapid and effective alarm systems to protect approximately 75% of its inhabitants. The action plans put in place against the heat have saved many lives from the extreme heat.

Talaas (Omm): forward with emissions cuts

