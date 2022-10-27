Dutch police arrested three people after Just Stop Oil environmentalists targeted the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, particularly the world-famous painting Girl with a pearl earring by Johannes Vermeer, one of the great attractions of the collection. According to what was communicated by the museum itself, the painting would not have been damaged.

“The condition of the painting was examined by our conservators. Fortunately, the masterpiece was not damaged, ”reads a press release issued by the museum and reported by the Dutch media. The room that houses the extraordinary work attacked by environmentalists has been closed to the public but “the work will be visible again as soon as possible”, as the press office of the museum said, adding: “the art is defenseless and the attempt to damage it for any purpose is strongly rejected by the Mauritshuis ».

Outrage to the Girl with a pearl earringa work of 1665-66 also known as Girl with a turban, took place this morning and was documented by a video that immediately went viral on social media, in which one can see one of the perpetrators of the gesture, wearing the t-shirt of the Just Stop Oil environmental group, sticking to the painting protected by safety glass and a another pour a jar of tomato sauce, while shouting in English: “How does it feel to see with your own eyes something beautiful and priceless being destroyed?”. The “protest” is interrupted by the museum’s visitors and security guards. There Girl with a pearl earring it is one of Vermeer’s most famous paintings, and is often referred to as the Dutch ‘Mona Lisa’. Since 1902 it has attracted visitors from all over the world to the Mauritshuis (literally “House of Mauritius” from the name of Count Johan Maurits van Nassau-Siegen who used it as a residence).