Similar protests have occurred in many parts of Europe recently. Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflower”, Monet’s famous painting “Haystack”, and the wax statue of King Charles III of England “suffered” successively.

On the 4th local time, several climate protesters poured pea soup on Van Gogh’s famous painting “The Sower” on display in Rome, Italy, and chanted slogans against global warming and anti-fossil fuels.

Video from the scene showed several protesters walking straight to the painting, dousing it with pea soup and sticking their hands to the wall. There were shouts of “Shame!” from the crowd at the scene. Security personnel intervened immediately and took the protesters away. Four people were arrested.

It is reported that these several climate protesters are from an organization called “The Last Generation”, and they said they will continue to take such actions until more attention is paid to climate change.

According to the report, a tourist from Sweden at the scene said that he supported the cause of environmental protection, but did not support the actions taken by these people. “This completely goes against the original intention.” Italy’s culture minister said the attack on the arts was disgraceful and “must be condemned”.

The Sower, an 1888 painting by Van Gogh, depicts a farmer planting seeds in strong sunlight. The work was protected by glass baffles while on display and was undamaged.

Similar protests have occurred in many parts of Europe recently. On October 14, protesters from the “Stop Oil” group poured tomato soup on Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London, England. On October 23, members of the German environmental organization “Last Generation” entered the Barberini Museum in Germany and poured mashed potatoes on Monet’s famous painting “Haystack”. On October 24, protesters from British environmental groups threw cakes at the wax figure of British King Charles III at Madame Tussauds in London. At the end of October, environmentalists tried to destroy exhibits in museums in Paris, France and The Hague, Netherlands.

Source: China News Network, original title: “Climate protesters shot again at Van Gogh’s famous painting “The Sower” and poured soup.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice and does not take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, views or conclusions contained herein are appropriate to their particular circumstances. Invest accordingly at your own risk.