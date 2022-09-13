Reminder from FTChinese.com: If you are interested in more FTChinese.com content, please search for “FTChinese.com” in the Apple App Store or Google App Market to download the official app of FTChinese.com.

The skies finally cleared in Pakistan over the weekend, allowing the extent of the damage caused by the floods to become apparent. The disaster was caused by what UN Secretary-General António Guterres called a “monsoon on steroids”. Pakistan’s climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, said on September 1 at an event in preparation for the next UN climate summit in Islamabad that this year’s floods were “unprecedented” in terms of the magnitude of the damage they had suffered in 2010.

Rahman said the “horrific monsoon” floods wiped out 45 percent of the country’s farmland, mostly in the southern province of Sindh – where about half of the province is still flooded. She added that Pakistan has so far suffered losses of around $10 billion, affecting 33 million people.

Experts worry that the recent floods will affect Pakistan’s rice production this year. As the world‘s fourth-largest rice exporter, Pakistan’s production cut will have a global impact.

The extent to which the disaster stems from the effects of climate change is unknown. Attribution research on this issue is still ongoing, with results expected later this month. But experts say climate change is clearly a factor.

Rahman told the Third Pole that Pakistan will pressure polluters to pay for damages at the annual UN climate summit in Egypt in November. Pakistan currently chairs the “Developing Group of 77 plus China” and plans to get a loss and damage financing mechanism up and running.

This flood is different from 2010

Many news reports have compared this year’s floods to those of 2010. But climate experts say that while there are commonalities between the two, authorities should be aware that there are still some important differences between them.

Fahad Saeed, a climate scientist from the global think tank Climate Analytics, told the Third Pole that the 2010 disaster was caused by torrential rains in the mountains of northern Pakistan in July that caused the river to rise. Saeed said the floodwaters were rushing down the Indus from the northern region and heading towards the Arabian Sea, leaving considerable time for evacuation measures downstream.

This year’s floods were mainly caused by monsoon rains in Pakistan’s southern Sindh and Balochistan provinces. The storm, which lasted from mid-June to August, was nearly four times the long-term average. In addition, some areas in the north have also suffered from flash floods caused by heavy rainfall and torrential rain, making the situation even more severe. “Sindh and Balochistan, two regions with little monsoon rainfall, have experienced heavy rainfall this year, along with flooding in the Indus and Kabul rivers,” explained Saeed.

In May, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted above-average rainfall for the country this year and issued a flash flood warning. But due to the current political turmoil in the country, “the information has gone unheeded, including in the domestic media,” said Saeed.

He added that, like 2010, this year’s El Niño-Southern Oscillation appears to be in its La Niña phase. In the past, this phase has resulted in increased rainfall in South Asia.

Moetasim Ashfaq, a computational climate scientist from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the US, also said: “La Niña has been going on for three years, and it is very likely that this year’s rainfall in Pakistan has exceeded the One of the many reasons.”

According to Ashfaq, “The floods in 2010 were a single, concentrated event in July, while this year’s floods were mainly due to persistent rains in Sindh and Balochistan, which did not have the infrastructure in place to deal with them. Heavy rain. It’s an extreme event.” He noted that climate change, which warms the oceans, also accelerates the evaporation of water, leading to increased rainfall.

Said also dispelled the misconception that the melting of Pakistan’s glaciers was one of the reasons for the floods. “I don’t see any evidence that glacial melt plays a major role – the River Jhelum[formed by melting snow and some glaciers in Kashmir]is flowing normally. This year’s floods were triggered by rainfall.” He said a large and several small glacial lakes in northern Pakistan had flooded much earlier, during the March and April heatwaves.

India is also affected

The heavy rainfall that has swept across Sindh and Balochistan over the past two weeks stemmed from a low pressure that developed over the Bay of Bengal in late August. It landed in Odisha on the east coast of India, and after wreaking havoc all the way across India, it entered Pakistan.

“This is a rare event because we have not seen past weather systems are moving in this direction. This can basically be attributed to climate change as it alters the path of monsoon systems…usually these systems typically travel through northwest India to northern Pakistan…however, due to Changes in the movement of the monsoon system, we are seeing extremely heavy rains in South Sindh and Balochistan.”

This shift in the trajectory of the monsoon system has led to a drought this year in India’s main grain-producing region, the Indus Gangetic Plain, while flooding has occurred in areas south of it. The effects of the drought have reached the city of Rajshahi in eastern Bangladesh. The rice area in India is down 8 percent from the previous season due to insufficient rainfall. India is the world‘s largest rice exporter, accounting for 40% of the world‘s rice trade.

In early March, the heatwave had already affected wheat production in India and Pakistan. Climate attribution scientists have found that climate change makes heat waves 30 times more likely.

Reconstruction requires financial support

Said participated in the climate attribution study. He said: “To access climate finance, we need a strong climate rationale, and this is where climate change attribution research can come into play. To provide an adequate basis for loss and damage at the upcoming UN climate conference, We need to know exactly how climate change is exacerbating disasters.

“The damage after the 2010 floods has been estimated at around $10 billion. We still have to complete this year’s assessment of the damage, which will probably only be bigger. Pakistan’s economy cannot take this kind of shock again and again. At this year’s Egypt conference, we must Explain this issue to the international community and provide a detailed scientific basis.”

After the floods, the International Monetary Fund is stepping up to provide Pakistan with an emergency package. Some developed countries have already announced donations, although India has offered to help, but Pakistan has not yet decided whether to accept it.

In addition, there is the issue of compensation for damage by the polluters. Climate reparations are not a new concept in climate change negotiations, explains Kashmala Kakakhel, a climate finance expert who was a member of the UN Green Climate Fund’s executive committee. “Since the early 1990s, fragile states have been calling on developed countries to provide financial assistance to help them deal with the consequences of climate change beyond their ability to adapt. However, such proposals have been ignored by developed countries.”

However, she said the “loss and damage financing mechanism” had gained momentum at the last climate conference in Glasgow, with some developed countries supporting it. “In the upcoming annual negotiations in Egypt, Pakistan must join this already growing coalition of climate-vulnerable states in advocating for a new loss and damage financing mechanism or fund.”

Saeed said Pakistan also needed to do its own thing, learn from the floods of 2010 and 2022, and start adapting measures immediately. He spoke of the importance of having “a decent drainage system” in the south of the country.

Ashfaq of Oak Ridge National Laboratory noted that towns and cities will need to revamp their infrastructure to handle extreme rainfall, build flood walls and relocate people along the river. For example, Karachi, the country’s economic center, does not have an infrastructure that can really cope with flooding.

“It’s a big challenge. It will take years to recover from this flood. We need to learn from these disasters,” Ashfaq said.

The original English text was first published on the third pole of the chinadialogue project website.

About the author: Lina Said Cohan is a freelance writer based in Lahore. MA in Environmental Development, Institute of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

Note: This article was originally published on the environmental website chinadialogue. This article was reprinted by FT Chinese with permission from China Dialogue. chinadialogue is a bilingual Chinese-English website dedicated to environmental issues, headquartered in London and an independent non-profit organisation.